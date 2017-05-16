NSA Brute-Force Keysearch Machine

The Intercept published a story about a dedicated NSA brute-force keysearch machine being built with the help of New York University and IBM. It's based on a document that was accidentally shared on the Internet by NYU.

The article is frustratingly short on details:

The WindsorGreen documents are mostly inscrutable to anyone without a Ph.D. in a related field, but they make clear that the computer is the successor to WindsorBlue, a next generation of specialized IBM hardware that would excel at cracking encryption, whose known customers are the U.S. government and its partners.

Experts who reviewed the IBM documents said WindsorGreen possesses substantially greater computing power than WindsorBlue, making it particularly adept at compromising encryption and passwords. In an overview of WindsorGreen, the computer is described as a "redesign" centered around an improved version of its processor, known as an "application specific integrated circuit," or ASIC, a type of chip built to do one task, like mining bitcoin, extremely well, as opposed to being relatively good at accomplishing the wide range of tasks that, say, a typical MacBook would handle. One of the upgrades was to switch the processor to smaller transistors, allowing more circuitry to be crammed into the same area, a change quantified by measuring the reduction in nanometers (nm) between certain chip features.

Unfortunately, the Intercept decided not to publish most of the document, so all of those people with "a Ph.D. in a related field" can't read and understand WindsorGreen's capabilities. What sorts of key lengths can the machine brute force? Is it optimized for symmetric or asymmetric cryptanalysis? Random brute force or dictionary attacks? We have no idea.

Whatever the details, this is exactly the sort of thing the NSA should be spending their money. Breaking the cryptography used by other nations is squarely in the NSA's mission.

Comments

Rufo Guerreschi May 16, 2017 7:37 AM

Exactly, they should do that.

But also build systems resistant to scalable state-grade targeted attacks for wide-market availability. But they can't unless we come out with a way they can do that and provide an offline ultra-safeguarded way to provide legitimate and constitutional lawful access. But top cryptographers have stifled research and even discussion on this for decades.

We've been hacking at this with the Free and Safe in Cyberspace event series and building the solution and standard at the Trustless Computing Consortium, to deliver both ultra-high assurance while preventing malevolent use.

Come join us if you are greatly talented or passionate!

Don't Notice MeMay 16, 2017 8:00 AM

I think that economics is what will protect me.
It hopefully is to economically difficult to attack everyone at scale.

PhMay 16, 2017 8:04 AM

It just stands to reason that any technology that is growing in use is first implemented in specialty ASICs before they become mainstream and part of other instruction sets (CPU/GPU/ALU).

De/Encryption is just the latest resource eater that can be optimised.

I can still remember my excitement when i got my mpeg decoder card.
Or the VooDoo 3DFX cards.
Something a CPU/GPU could not do very well back then.

Sok PuppetteMay 16, 2017 8:13 AM

NYU, on the other hand, has no business being involved, even to the extent of permitting any of the work to be done on its campus.

Classified research is incompatible with the purpose of a university.

trentMay 16, 2017 8:52 AM

> Breaking the cryptography used by other nations is squarely in the NSA's mission.

Of course. But is it still fair to assume that there aren't also domestic applications?

Cegfault McIrishMay 16, 2017 9:08 AM

Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but if I recall from my graduate days the encryption algorithms we have are built around the limitations of Turing machines in general.

What the NSA (well, NSA contractors) are doing here is simply making something *really* fast - but that's not helpful if *really* fast takes you from billions of years of time to crack down to millions or even hundreds of thousands.

In other words, this (a) will only be helpful for either extremely targeted attacks, or in building out a gigantic hash map of sha256 sums or something, and (b) isn't this what the NSA normally does?

The Omega GolyMay 16, 2017 9:22 AM

Count me among the skeptics. It may be that spending money in this fashion is squarely within NSA's mission but that is not to say that spending money in this fashion is WISE. As the above poster insinuates, if the difference between a slower machine and a faster machine is the difference between one billion years and one million years that is a huge leap computationally but is treading water practically. So the cost/benefit calculation is suspect.

Math is math. Unless the NSA has some fundamental breakthrough in math that no one knows about I personally don't think wasting the money on this type of project is wise. Not, to use the trope, when it can be done with a five dollar wrench.

CallMeLateForSupperMay 16, 2017 9:48 AM

I read the article the same day it was published. Initial enthusiasm quickly dissipated when it became clear that there was only sizzle, no beef. As Bruce put it, "We have no idea."

On the up-side, seeing the familiar, mundane "IBM Confidential" again for the first time in two decades was surprisingly nostalgic.

Cegfault McIrishMay 16, 2017 9:53 AM

@The Omega Goly : exactly. Also, if they could break the math or the algorithms, they wouldn't need ASICs to do it.

After looking more at the link ordinaryperson posted (https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3718332-Pages-From-WindsorGreen-ASIC-Status-Report-12-07.html), it appears that all they're really doing is trying to merge CPU and GPU concepts.

GPUs are hundreds to thousands of cores, but moving memory around isn't easy. This seems to be a multi-core solution which has better access and ability to move memory around. So theoretically this will make code-breaking faster, but that seems like hype at this point. More than likely this will simply be for increasing computational power for things the NSA does which can run somewhat in parallel.

*One* such application would be making known-plaintext attacks much, much faster. And, I suppose, brute forcing encryption. But also other things - like examining and encrypting their own data.

WillemMay 16, 2017 10:07 AM

The article says that this is a brute-force password-guesser. As pointed out by others, the initiative seems to be to build a really fast machine. If it can break a passphrase of length 's' (with a certain entropy) in in time 't,' then why could not the target increase the passphrase length by one more random symbols, which would increase the mean time to guess the password to 128*t? In other words, faster is practically useless. Or am I missing something?

Patriot COMSECMay 16, 2017 10:10 AM

This compromise is exactly the kind I spoke of as being likely--given that the NSA thinks of itself as a business--just as a computer network increases its attack surface by adding distant routers.

Bill C.May 16, 2017 10:14 AM

"Whatever the details, this is exactly the sort of thing the NSA should be spending their money. Breaking the cryptography used by other nations is squarely in the NSA's mission."

However, can we really trust that cracking encryption other nations are using is all they'll use it for? I'm not sure I'll ever trust the NSA, and by extension, the US government, again.

BradMay 16, 2017 10:27 AM

>build systems resistant to scalable state-grade targeted attacks for wide-market availability. But they can't unless we come out with a way they can do that and provide an offline ultra-safeguarded way to provide legitimate and constitutional lawful access.

Why not? I'd love to hear your tortured logic on this but it'd be a waste of space. Not only is ridiculous on its face, EVEN IF you could do such a thing why would anyone opt in? No one is going to willingly use encryption with back doors. Not going to happen. So what are you going to do? Make it the law? You're working on an impossible task that even if you achieved no one would use. What a joke.

ScottMay 16, 2017 10:35 AM

@Willem It's still useful for offline attacks, where an item protected by the password is seized or copied, and whatever password used can't be changed. It's also useful to get an idea of what others can do to your systems, again assuming they can also work on a copy of your 'stuff'.

phred14May 16, 2017 10:53 AM

As a former IBM employee, I share the amusement of CallMeLateForSupper.

But I also have to say that in those days, I worked on the IBM ASIC eDram program, on both of the technologies listed in the presentation, as well as a few others. Without a doubt, the eDram for both of these designs must have passed through my hands, at some point. It's good to identify use of your handiwork in the real world. It's amusing to see where, in this case.

Jim AMay 16, 2017 12:09 PM

The perfect currency has a marginal cost of pennies or less, but requires incredibly expensive machinery to create. So that only large organizations (like governments) can create, but the cost for each bill is very low. It occurs to me that as far as governments are concerned, cryptography is the same. They want cryptography to be easy and reasonably effective (much of the economy depends on it) but susceptible to cracking with incredibly expensive, custom hardware that only the government can afford.

Tony H.May 16, 2017 12:28 PM

CallMeLateForSupper • May 16, 2017 9:48 AM

> On the up-side, seeing the familiar, mundane "IBM Confidential" again for the
> first time in two decades was surprisingly nostalgic.

That struck me too. IBM Confidential is the second lowest of IBM's internal levels of document secrecy. I've never worked for IBM, but I've seen (legitimately) a ton of IBM Confidential material. Even the marketing name for IBM's next mainframe is more secret than mere IBM Confidential. It seems highly improbable that anything Really Important, and certainly anything that is US Government classified at any level, would carry only this low level label.

TatütataMay 16, 2017 1:17 PM

I saw that article last week, and wanted to serve it as a side-dish to Friday's serving of squid. But the order never came.

I indeed found the lack of specifics rather odd on the part of The Intercept, especially if the info was out in the open, and might have been crawled repeatedly.

An idea crossed my mind: I imagine a rogue NSA programmer configuring the beast to mine Bitcoins, while pretending to crack passwords...

WaelMay 16, 2017 2:10 PM

@Tatütata,

An idea crossed my mind: I imagine a rogue NSA programmer configuring the beast to mine Bitcoins, while pretending to crack passwords...

+1 lol

But why 'rogue'? :) If it crossed your mind, then maybe it crossed someone else's mind!

ab praeceptisMay 16, 2017 2:12 PM

Well we don't know *nothing*. We know about the nsa utah data center and we know about nsa longing for a quantum computer.

I was wondering since quite a while how nsa would actually make use of all the data stored in utah. windsor blue and green might quite well be answers to that. The timing would match, too.

I fully agree with Bruce, who worded it much more elegantly: That story is typical brainless, lots of names, asking each of those experts, adding some (very) little actual info blabla "scientific" soup. Impressive packaging but little more than water.

From what I see nsa's major pita is *massive* but not too high level encryption. They're collecting petabytes and they need *quick and easy* results re. all that Joe and Jane communications.

Why?

a) Their bet re. good PK hacking is quantum computers. Classical cores, no matter how optimized, wouldn't cut it anyway.
b) They already have petabytes of eavesdropped communication, much of which is in the range of rsa 512 - 1024.
c) they (also) need *massive* capacity (as opposed to high caliber targets) to avoid drowing in worthless Petabytes, to allow for compression, etc. etc.

As for the chip, I'm not at all worried. Classical problem: little per core memory. Which translates to "we *can* defend ourselves". Just think KDFs which allow us to quite arbitrarily drive up memory costs. The price for us, the individual user is low, say a delay of 0.25 sec; the price for nsa and their asic monster, however, is immense.

WinterMay 16, 2017 2:34 PM

Many people use passphrases that consist of "readable" words with additions. It all depends on how much these passphrases are worth.

I understood that dedicated hardware (128k cores?) could bruteforce a 92 bit strong passphrase in less than a year. And that was around 2010.

So, are there targets for such a brute force machine?

asdfMay 16, 2017 2:46 PM

>Whatever the details, this is exactly the sort of thing the NSA should be spending their money. Breaking the cryptography used by other nations is squarely in the NSA's mission.

So isn't that good reason for The Intercept to not publish the full documents right now?

WinterMay 16, 2017 3:02 PM

@asdf
"So isn't that good reason for The Intercept to not publish the full documents right now?"

The Free Press should publish what interests the readers. It is not their task to hide stuff from the public.

So, unless there is a direct risk to life and limb of people, they should publish.

Mr Impossible GuessMay 16, 2017 4:05 PM

So what you're saying is I need a 200+ digit passphrase... and to roll my own compiler...

If they're looking at you, they already know you pretty well. If you're worth siccing a trillion dollar establishment upon, you can be they've got a $5 wrench with your name on it before that point.

So really there's nothing to fear from a massive cracking supercomputer. Fear $5 wrenches and people who say "I have nothing to hide and therefore no one should."

Clive RobinsonMay 16, 2017 5:18 PM

@ Moderator,

It would appear that "Rufo Guerreschi" is still advertising...

Patriot COMSECMay 16, 2017 5:44 PM

The point about the story is not that the NSA breaks codes, but that they cannot keep their methods secret. Doubts about their professionalism continue to gnaw away at them.

So why can they not search for exposed documents on the websites of parties with whom they work? Apathy? Schmendrick-itis?

They know with whom they are working, right?

